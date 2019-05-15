Minister Pandor takes action at troubled Vaal University of Technology

Senior management has been writing to the minister since last year to ask for her intervention at the embattled institution.

At the beginning of November, registrar Dan Mokoena and then director in the office of the vice-chancellor, Mpho Diago, asked Pandor to investigate the university and its council.

The university has been accused of failing to implement the recommendations of a forensic report into procurement irregularities - alongside a host of other claims, including the harassment of staff.

The minister was also asked to look at issues undermining the "academic integrity of the university".

In response, Pandor asked the university council to investigate allegations of corruption and death threats.

Diago, part of the senior executive management, claimed in council meetings that he had received death threats when trying to stamp out corruption.

Earlier his year, he left VUT with a R4m settlement after clashing with vice-chancellor professor Gordon Zide.