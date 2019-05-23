Release report publicly - VUT staff

Concerned staff at the troubled Vaal University of Technology have called for the public release of a forensic investigation report into the affairs of the institution.

The investigation conducted last year by SizweNtsalubaGobodo was initiated to look into allegations of irregular payments, mismanagement and abuse of power.

Last week, higher education and training minister Naledi Pandor appointed an independent assessor to look into the problems at the university.

"We are excited as concerned staff that the minister listened to our cries. The assessor must act swiftly against those in council that have been blocking the investigation," read a letter from staff.

The allegations included that senior managers at the institution had failed to follow proper procurement procedures in awarding contracts.