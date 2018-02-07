It’s another boy! - Julius Malema welcomes his third son
In a surprise announcement on social media EFF leader Julius Malema revealed that he was a father again.
Malema posted a picture of his wife and captioned it in isiSepedi on Instagram with clan praises, then said. ‘Congratulations mother of my boys. It’s a boy, his name is Kopano.’
The post was flooded with congratulatory messages.
Malema and his wife Mantoa welcomed their first child together in October 2016. The arrival of their child named Munzhedzi, was announced in similar manner.
Kopano is Malema’s third child and Mantoa's second.
Malema also has a son‚ Ratanang‚ born from a relationship with Maropeng Ramohlale.