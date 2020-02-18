Child dies after severe beating by mom's lover

A mother whose four-year-old child died after being beaten, allegedly by her lover, says the girl was tortured for about four hours and she was too afraid to stop the man.

Little Mokete Kekana from Mokopane Extension 20 in Limpopo died on Sunday morning after she was severely assaulted, allegedly by her mother's 28-year-old boyfriend.

Mokete's mother Ingrid Kekana was released on warning yesterday after she was arrested together with her lover. Kekana said she tried stopping her boyfriend who cannot be named until he appears in court but he pushed her against the wall and slapped her.

"He accused me of failing to instil discipline in Mokete, claiming she was irritating him and full of ill-manners. I kept asking what did my daughter do to be called ill-disciplined, he didn't tell me.

"The incident started at midnight when electricity was restored in the area. He just began shouting at us and grabbed Mokete," she said.

Kekana said her boyfriend punched Mokete in her chest.

"He then reached for a wet face towel and started beating her all over her body. He dropped the towel and used a cellphone charger until she stopped crying. She was weak and tired because the whole torture and assault lasted four hours," said the mother.

She said the child was then put to bed.