Jealous man kills lover's daughter

A 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed his lover's four-year-old daughter to death last week after suspecting that the woman was cheating on him.

Lerato Rapuleng was stabbed multiple times in the neck, stomach and back allegedly by her mother's boyfriend in their Bophelong home, south of Johannesburg, on Friday.

The suspect appeared in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court yesterday where he was charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He was allegedly on the run for two days following the minor's killing.

His matter was postponed until January 2 when he is expected to apply for bail.

His family refused to speak to Sowetan.

A neighbour who saw Lerato's body shortly after she was killed in her mother's shack said she was horrified by the sight of the toddler's naked and lifeless body.

She said the child was murdered after her mother, Mamokete Rapuleng, had an argument with the suspect after she received a call from an ex-boyfriend.

"I was standing outside and could see that Mamokete and her boyfriend were having an argument. She was standing several metres from where he was and their emotions were high," said the neighbour.

She said she then went on with her business because the couple was in the habit of fighting, but things would simmer down after a few hours.