Safa to bid for both CAF and club finals

The SA Football Association (Safa) has expressed interest in acquiring the rights to host the two CAF interclub cup finals after the bidding process opened last week.

For the first time in history, the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will both be decided in one-off matches hosted by one nation, after the two-leg system of home and away finals was discontinued.

Safa acting CEO Gay Mokoena has revealed that the association is interested in hosting a double final.

"We have passed on correspondence to some of our municipalities to have a look and see if they would be interested," Mokoena told Sowetan. "If one of them is interested then we will put together a bid."

It remains to be seen if SA will have enough time to put their bids together after CAF sent out a communique about the hosting process on Tuesday last week. Federations have until Thursday to submit their proposals.

The Confederation Cup final will take place on May 24 while the Champions League final will be played on May 29, giving the host country limited time to prepare.

"We have the pleasure to announce the opening of the bidding process to host the two final matches of both competition," CAF said.