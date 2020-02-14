Well-known lawyer's son in court for alleged assault on wife

The son of a prominent lawyer briefly appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday for allegedly assaulting his wife.

He is being prosecuted privately by AfriForum’s Private Prosecutions Unit. The organisation received a certificate to prosecute the man after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to take up the case.

His case was postponed to May 4 for the private prosecution and for his legal teams to exchange documents and for a trial date to be set.

Prosecutor Gerrie Nel told the court the parties had agreed on the date.

Andrew Leask, chief investigator at AfriForum’s Private Prosecutions Unit, said outside court that the organisation had decided to pursue the prosecution because it was in the interest of justice.