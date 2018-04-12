NPA hits back at AfriForum over criminal charges against Abrahams

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says charges civil rights group AfriForum laid against its boss and some of its members on Wednesday are a “desperate campaign to besmirch” the NPA.

AfriForum filed criminal charges against the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams and six NPA employees.

Monique Taute‚ head of AfriForum’s anti-corruption unit‚ said they received an anonymous letter. The letter alleges Abrahams used a witness protection vehicle for personal benefit.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said the NDPP is assigned a specialised covert vehicle as part of “normal security practice and standing security arrangements”.

Mfaku added that Abrahams did not request the security enhancement of his car.