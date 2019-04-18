AfriForum pushes for private prosecution of Rwandan spy boss’s killers

The Randburg magistrate’s court on Friday referred the case involving the murder of Rwanda’s intelligence head, Patrick Karegeya, back to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for it to decide whether or not it would pursue the suspects.

The former Rwandan colonel had sought refuge in SA, but was found strangled in a Sandton hotel room on December 31 2013.

At the request of the Karegeya family, AfriForum’s private prosecution unit had brought the matter back to the court as it sought to pursue a private prosecution if the NPA opted not to prosecute the suspects.

"AfriForum’s private prosecution unit will attentively monitor the process and the progress thereof and will apply for a nolle prosequi certificate if the NPA once again fails to pursue justice," head of the unit Gerrie Nel said in a statement.