AfriForum says its legal team has been officially informed officially that National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has decided to reconsider the National Prosecuting Authority’s initial decision not to prosecute Duduzane Zuma‚ son of former president Jacob Zuma‚ on criminal charges of culpable homicide.

The case relates to a vehicle accident on February 1 2014 on the M1 motorway in Gauteng in which a young woman‚ Mekelina Dube‚ was killed when Zuma’s Porsche collided with a minibus taxi.

Abrahams’s decision to review the case follows Gerrie Nel‚ head of AfriForum’s Private Prosecuting Unit‚ sending a letter on behalf of the Dube family to the NPA at the end of last year to obtain a nolle prosequi certificate‚ which would have made it possible for AfriForum to privately prosecute Duduzane Zuma.