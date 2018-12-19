NPA U-turn will see man prosecuted for allegedly breaking wife's ribs

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has made a U-turn and decided to prosecute the son of a prominent lawyer who allegedly broke six of his wife’s ribs.

AfriForum said on Wednesday in Centurion that the NPA had withdrawn a nolle prosequi certificate [indicating it would not prosecute] that it had previously issued to the minority rights group that wanted to embark on a possible private prosecution.

The wife made representations to the NPA after she was allegedly assaulted on March 16 2015 to motivate why they should prosecute her spouse but the NPA was unconvinced and issued the nolle prosequi certificate on September 11 2015.

Advocate Gerrie Nel on Wednesday called the NPA’s change of mind "exceptionally satisfactory" and said the prosecution authority would pursue assault GHB (grievous bodily harm) charges.

Nel claimed that the NPA initially said the wife was a "single witness" and that the couple had made counter-allegations.

"In these cases where there is an assault in the marital home, there is in most instances a single witness. Who’s there? The husband and the wife."