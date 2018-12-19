NPA U-turn will see man prosecuted for allegedly breaking wife's ribs
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has made a U-turn and decided to prosecute the son of a prominent lawyer who allegedly broke six of his wife’s ribs.
AfriForum said on Wednesday in Centurion that the NPA had withdrawn a nolle prosequi certificate [indicating it would not prosecute] that it had previously issued to the minority rights group that wanted to embark on a possible private prosecution.
The wife made representations to the NPA after she was allegedly assaulted on March 16 2015 to motivate why they should prosecute her spouse but the NPA was unconvinced and issued the nolle prosequi certificate on September 11 2015.
Advocate Gerrie Nel on Wednesday called the NPA’s change of mind "exceptionally satisfactory" and said the prosecution authority would pursue assault GHB (grievous bodily harm) charges.
Nel claimed that the NPA initially said the wife was a "single witness" and that the couple had made counter-allegations.
"In these cases where there is an assault in the marital home, there is in most instances a single witness. Who’s there? The husband and the wife."
The wife said on Wednesday it had been an "arduous process right from the start" in asking for help from authorities and family.
"Those people in authority ... are highly regarded but privately have their own way of dealing with these matters."
She added: "An injury to one is an injury to all … You strike a woman, you strike a rock."
Nel said the NPA did not say why it was now prosecuting the case, but said he would have to retire if the NPA did its job.
"I will have to retire and play golf, but I’m willing to do that if we have a National Prosecuting Authority that will prosecute all the matters they should."