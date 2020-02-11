Not even Christmas shopping could help lift jobless numbers

Unemployment in the fourth quarter of 2019 was flat at 29.1%, Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) revealed on Tuesday, the first time it has not decreased in the fourth quarter since 2008.

Using the expanded definition of unemployment, which includes discouraged work seekers (individuals who are available to work, but have stopped looking for a job), the unemployment rate increased to 38.7% quarter-on-quarter.

At these levels, SA’s unemployment rate is deemed to be unsustainably high as the country’s economy battles to grow and create jobs, reports BusinessLIVE.