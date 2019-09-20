Don't tell me how to run my home

My house, my rules. My way or the highway. Our government is now obsessed. You cannot tell me what to do under my roof.

Now that they are failing with their responsibilities, they come into our homes.

The country is now in crisis, with drug dealing and human trafficking rife, and we all know that mainly Nigerians are responsible. But instead of facing the problem, they pay lip service to it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC government, please listen to your people. Deal with drugs and human trafficking and stop blaming other people.

You lost some municipalities in Gauteng because people in this province complained and cried about e-tolls, but what you did was to turn a deaf ear to their cries. Now the country is facing a crisis of joblessness, human trafficking and drugs, but instead, you come into our homes and think you can tell us what to do.

Spare the rod and spoil the child. So you want us to raise monsters, then what type of adults do we expect from such? #Not in my house.

David Kganyago, GaThoka, Polokwane