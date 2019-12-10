What the unemployment crisis in SA really means to those on the ground

Just about every writer this year who dealt with the deepening economic and unemployment crisis in SA has failed to place it in a historical context and as a result cannot see what solutions to it are required and what the prospects are of finding it.

The central problem is that while they might appear erudite they not only do not understand how South African capitalism developed after the 19th century mineral revolution under British colonialism and how that not only irrevocably reshaped everything in this country, but that, therefore, despite the political transition of the 1990s, we are basically still living with all the major structural features of those events.

In other words, the unprecedented economic and unemployment crisis in SA today is rooted in that same colonialist legacy.

That is precisely why liberalism is in a crisis in SA, of which the racial fracas in the DA is a symptom. So intertwined was the nexus of race and class that liberalism cannot secure basic social justice within the framework of the existing system of capitalism, a quandary the ruling party is also caught up in.

To seek to do so is to run up against the historical boundaries of that system. That is why liberal discourses avoid dealing pointedly with the political economy of race or what the left outside the ANC called "racial capitalism" under apartheid.