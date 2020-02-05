'Malema, I want my vote back,' says mom of slain DUT student a year after his death
The mother of slain Durban University of Technology student Mlungisi Madonsela says she wants her vote back from the EFF.
Zodwa Madonsela spoke out publicly for the first time during a commemoration organised by students at the university on Wednesday.
It's been a year since her son was shot dead outside DUT, allegedly by a security guard, during clashes between campus security and students.
The National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute the matter due to a lack of evidence.
“I want my vote back from [Julius] Malema, please tell him that because I voted for him as I had promised. I am a Christian, I have no secrets, I even posted about it, but till today not a single person from the EFF has said or done anything substantial,” said Madonsela.
She added that the last interaction the family had with the party was when they were taken to Johannesburg.
“I am grateful that they took us out last year to JHB. We aren't sure what we were there for. We have not got any of the things they have promised us,” she said.
She did not specify what the party had promised the family.
When asked about Madonsela’s statement, EFF provincial chair Vusi Khoza said the party was willing to engage with the family if they felt the EFF had not sufficiently assisted them, adding that “Mrs Madonsela and God know what we did for the family”.
Madonsela also said that she harboured no hate for the man accused of killing her son.
“Please tell him that I do not hate him at all and there is not a day where I hold a grudge against him,” she said.
DUT EFFSC members making their way to Ritson Hall for the commemoration ceremony for #MlungisiMandonsela . It has been 1 year since he was shot and killed outside the University #JusticeForMlungisi @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/genCFhol1P— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) February 5, 2020
In contrast to her remarks on the EFF, Madonsela praised its student command at DUT for the support they showed the family.
Madonsela's sister Thulisiwe did not mince her words about how disrespected her family felt by the law, the university and more specifically vice-chancellor Thandwa Mthembu, who was not present at the event.
“I feel disrespected — there is only one member who is here on behalf of the dean of students.
“Where did Mlungisi go to school? Did he go to EFF school or DUT,” Thulisiwe asked.
Acting director of student services, Sihle Mbanjwa, said Mlungisi’s death was the “darkest moment” in the university’s history and that they awaited the outcome of a commission of inquiry into his death.