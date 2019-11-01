DUT establishes inquiry into the death of student Mlungisi Madonsela

The Durban University of Technology has established an independent inquiry to investigate the death of student Mlungisi Madonsela.

The commission will be chaired by former deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Khayelihle Mthiyane.

In a communique issued to staff and students on Wednesday, the university said that the commission would look into the events that lead to Madonsela’s death as well as a staff member being injured in February.

Madonsela, a final-year public administration student, was shot outside the university's Steve Biko campus, allegedly by a security guard, in February during clashes between students and private security guards. He died in hospital.