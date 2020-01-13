'We want to gift you with land, like Gaddafi': Julius Malema's Mamusa rally in quotes

Members of the EFF and its supporters gathered at the Motoro sports ground in the Mamusa local municipality on Sunday, ahead of a by-election there on Wednesday. It comes after the provincial government dissolved the council in 2019 due to maladministration, BusinessLIVE reported.

Addressing supporters, Malema urged them to give his party a chance at governing the municipality, instead of the ANC.

Here are six points from his address:

EFF for change

“As the EFF, we want to be politicians who stand for truth and bring about an end to the corruption in our country. When you disagree with the masses, saying all politicians are the same, you are missing out on an opportunity to self-correct. We are dying for the sins of the ANC, but we must show people through our work that we are different.”

Stop the ANC

“We must never accept less. We must have self-respect. It is only you who can stop the nonsense of the ANC, you are the solution to the problem. Stop blaming politicians and start taking responsibility. If you stop voting for the ANC, you are taking back your power.”

RDPs are glorified shacks

“If you love yourself as a black person, you will not negotiate for substandard housing. RDPs are not houses, they are glorified shacks. They are dilapidated, they have cracks and are falling. We want to give you houses that will restore your confidence and dignity.”

On social grants and land

“We want to double the social grants of the elderly and children. We want to be like (former Libyan leader Muammar) Gaddafi, who would gift newlywed couples with land. We also want to gift you with land.”

Whites get the pass

“We kill Nigerians, accusing them of selling drugs, and we kill Zimbabweans, accusing them of stealing jobs. Yet a white man committed a genocide against us, took land and raped our mothers, killed our child in Coligny for picking up a sunflower. They kill our people saying they have mistaken them for baboons.”

On Eskom

“We are told we are experiencing load-shedding because the coal is wet, but we have had wet coal in the past and never experienced load-shedding. What is the difference now? It's because they don't want us to have an energy-producing company. They want to privatise Eskom and by so doing poor families will never afford electricity.”