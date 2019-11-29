Sebokeng man goes on bloody rampage, fatally stabbing mom and four-year-old sibling

A man from Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, who allegedly tried to take his own life after bludgeoning his mother and three siblings in the early hours of Friday morning, is in hospital under police guard, said police.

Captain Teboho Lephoto said police were called to the family home by neighbours.

“We rushed there and were met by a traumatic scene,” said Lephoto.

The man had allegedly stabbed his 43-year-old mother, his two sisters aged four and nine years old, and his 16-year-old brother.

“The mother of the suspect had died as well as the four-year-old child,” said Lephoto.