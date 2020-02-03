Getting to know gospel star Tasha Cobbs Leonard ahead of her SA show

Gospel sensation Tasha Cobbs Leonard will be performing at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on 8 & 9 February 2020.

The US star will be sharing the stage with local greats such as Ntokozo Mbambo and Khaya Mthethwa, as well as Ayanda Ntazi and Nokwethemba Mchunu.

As fans prepare for a weekend of praise and worship, SowetanLIVE decided to share some interesting facts about the popular singer.

1. She is a PK (Preacher's kid). Her father was the late Bishop Fritz Cobbs

2. At the 56th Annual Grammys in 2014, Cobbs took home the award for Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance.

3. She recently opened up about a weight loss procedure she had done after years of struggling with weight. "It was so much more than just losing weight, it was finding Tasha who had been embedded and covered by all of this weight," she told TV One.

4. She has her own athleisure line called Curve Athletics which is exclusively for plus-size women

5. The 38 year old singer has been married for almost 3 years. Her husband, Kenneth Leonard, has 3 children a previous relationship.

Ticket prices for the shows range from R550 – R1350.