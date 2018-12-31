Scramble to feed and clothe victims of Wupperthal inferno

Holidaymakers in the remote Cederberg district of the Western Cape have rallied together to help victims of a devastating fire that destroyed much of the town of Wupperthal on Sunday.

Cash donations, food and water are on their way to the more than 200 people left homeless by the blaze that razed at least 40 homes, the town hall and several historic buildings, including a shoe factory and part of the local Moravian Mission Station.

Willem Lambrechts, co-owner of a SuperSpar in nearby Clanwilliam, and his staff were coordinating relief efforts on behalf of some of their regular clients wishing to help.