Woolworths 'behaved totally unethically': baby carrier designer

She was in a bad place when she wrote her now famous "Woolworths, you have some explaining to do" blog on Monday, fearing the loss of her business, but two days later the retailer apologised in person, pulled their "rip-off" baby carriers from their shelves and offered to refund those who’d bought one.

"I am in discussions with Woolworths about what will become of all their carriers now," McLaughlin told SowetanLIVE.

"Their blatant copying was certainly ethically wrong, and I'm far from the only small business they’ve done this to."

McLaughlin said other business owners had told her Woolworths had done the same thing to them.

"I’m encouraging them to speak out. This is the perfect time for them to do so."