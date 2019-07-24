Inaction, apathy abet criminals to thrive

"If you are silent in times of injustice, you choose the side of the oppressor." This statement is usually used in reference to protests or social movements. I was reminded of this quote in a different context.

I thought of this quote in relation to the bystander apathy when abuse/injustice occurs.

Many of us have witnessed abuse happen, have heard screams from neighbours and instead of helping, we chose to increase the volume of the TV or radio to block out the noise or simply walk away from the crime scene.

This could be because we have become used to the screams from beatings, or because we have called the police so many times but the victim continues to go back to the perpetrator - so we give up.

At times we do not help the victim because we have been taught that a couple should be left alone to solve their problems.

This thinking is so rife that women are turned away from reporting abuse cases at police stations because the police officers suggest that the matter should be dealt with between the couple.