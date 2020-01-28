South Africa

Graceland principal removed after pupil found murdered

By yoliswa sobuwa - 28 January 2020 - 20:03
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has says the principal of Graceland Educational Centre has been ordered to report to the district office.
The principal of Graceland Education Centre, Patricia Peters has been precautionary removed from school following the death of 14 year old Leticia Jansen.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi who visited the school, based in the Ekurhuluni's Germiston, on Tuesday evening said Peters will start reporting at the district offices.

Lesufi blamed the school for negligence after Jansen was left by the scholar transport on Wednesday.

Her body was discovered on Friday by her two siblings who were using a family dog to look for her.

"She will report to the district offices until the investigation of circumstances surronding the death of Leticia Jansen is complete," Lesufi said.

Lesufi also announced the termination of the contract of the scholar transport service provider that was accused of leaving learners behind on Wednesday.

"The new scholar transport service provider has been appointed to transport learners to and from school effectively," Lesufi said.

