Family still reeling in shock after pupil's killing

The past week has been overwhelming for the family of Leticia Jansen, 14, who was found murdered in Germiston on Friday after she went missing on Wednesday.

Her grandmother Lynette Jansen, 53, who raised her after her mother passed away, said the burden was heavy for the family.

"This has been a difficult period for the family, every time I close my eyes, I see Leticia's face. It seems like she is trying to reach out to me but I can't get what it is that she wants.

"On Saturday it was her birthday, so I bought two cakes and we went to the place where her body was found. One cake fell down and there was no wind. Maybe she is calling out to me. I wish she can give us a clue as to who did this horrible thing to her."

Leticia, who was a grade 9 pupil at Graceland Education Centre, went missing after she was left behind by a scholar transport. The family tried to open a case of missing person at the Germiston police station but they alleged that they were turned away.

Leticia's half-naked body was discovered by her family dog on Friday in an open veld not far from home. "We are still trying to come to terms with her death. We could not afford to give her the funeral she deserves and we were very lucky that EFF Ekurhuleni stepped in and arranged for my daughter to get a decent funeral," Jansen said.

EFF chairperson in Ekurhuleni in ward 35, Seipati Mashiane, said they could not just sit and fold their arms, they had to do something to help the family. "We have managed to get a few sponsors that will help the family with funeral arrangements.

"AVBOB Funeral Services have also agreed to help with the coffin and securing a grave site for the family. We are worried about that open space (where Leticia was found), the grass is long, which makes it a hiding point for criminals."