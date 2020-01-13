Municipal official accused of falsifying qualifications for R1m job

A senior official at Dihlabeng local municipality has been accused of falsifying her qualifications to land a plush job in the embattled municipality in eastern Free State.

Seipati Mavis Mabula, the director of corporate services in the municipality, allegedly submitted a fraudulent bachelor of administration degree that did not contain the day on which she received it nor did it contain a certificate number.

Her position sees her raking in an annual salary of between R900,000 to R1,1m.

A confidential report compiled by the office of the auditor-general which Sowetan has seen flagged Mabula's qualifications after he picked up discrepancies in a copy of a degree that Mabula provided to substantiate her application.

The management report dated June 30 2019, stated that Mabula's degree could not be validated.

Her responsibilities include developing organisational policies and procedures.

"I was also unable to confirm subjects successfully completed as the employee academic record was not included in the employee file," read the report in part.

The report indicated that the municipality's management failed to implement adequate validation controls for certificates submitted in support of academic qualifications.

Mabula told Sowetan that she obtained her qualification at the University of the Free State's Qwaqwa campus, during the time it was a satellite campus of the University of the North (now Limpopo).