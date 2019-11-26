South Africa

Former friends set to resume battle in 'Qwaqwa k-word case' in February

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 26 November 2019 - 14:15
Peter-Paul Ngwenya found himself on the wrong side of a crimen injuria case after using the k-word against his former friend, Fani Titi.
Peter-Paul Ngwenya found himself on the wrong side of a crimen injuria case after using the k-word against his former friend, Fani Titi.
Image: Robert Tshabalala.

Politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya's crimen injuria case has been postponed to next year.

Ngwenya was convicted of crimen injuria by the Randburg magistrate's court in August. The court acquitted him on two counts of contravening court orders.

He made a brief appearance again on Tuesday, and his case was postponed to February 4 for arguments on sentencing. His lawyer and the prosecutor were not present in court.

Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years as a political prisoner on Robben Island‚ initially faced two counts of contravening a protection order obtained by his former long-term friend, Fani Titi. 

He was convicted of crimen injuria for referring to Titi in a text message as a "Qwaqwa k****r" and a "Bantustan boss".

In the same text message he told Aqeel Patel‚ managing director of MRC Media: “You will bleed.” He added that Titi would “see his mother”‚ which Titi regarded as a threat to his life since Ngwenya knew his mother was dead.

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi stemmed from a business deal that turned sour.

Businessman guilty of using k-word to describe former friend Fani Titi

Politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya was found guilty of crimen injuria in the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday.
News
3 months ago

K-word can be offensive only when used by whites, says Ngwenya's lawyer

The alleged threat made by businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya that he would kill his former business associates is a fabrication, the defence argued on ...
News
6 months ago

'Ethnic fights cost lives,' says prosecutor in black business mogul's k-word trial

Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya's use of a derogatory racial term was meant to insult and "dehumanise" his former best friend Fani Titi.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Drunk' cop 'ignores' woman and child's cries for help in holding cell.
Brazen, bold and booming: A glimpse inside the world of Witbank prostitution
X