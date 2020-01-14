Municipality official accused of falsifying qualifications produces proof

A Dihlabeng District Municipality official who was accused of falsifying her qualifications to land a plush job in eastern Free State has provided Sowetan with her qualifications and a full academic record from the University of the Free State (UFS).

Seipati Mavis Mabula, the director of corporate services in the municipality, was accused by some officials at the municipality of allegedly submitting a fraudulent bachelor of administration degree, a claim she vehemently denied.

The Auditor General last year flagged Mabula’s qualifications in a management letter which asked the municipality to verify the certificate provided.

Yesterday, after Sowetan published the story, Tshediso Maitse, the municipality’s spokesperson said the municipality had done a proper investigation based on the Auditor General’s management letter.

He furnished a copy of Mabula’s bachelor of administration degree certificate, academic transcript which was obtained on Monday from UFS and a report by the South African Qualification Authority s printout indicating her degree was valid.

Mabula said: “I studied at UFS, Qwaqwa campus. The institution told me that I owed R7,000 and needed to pay it before it can give me the transcript”.