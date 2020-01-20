South Africa

Watch | Motorist clocks 308km/h on Joburg highway

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 20 January 2020 - 09:58
The man was driving what appears to be an Audi.
The man was driving what appears to be an Audi.
Image: Screengrab of video

A video of a motorist clocking more than 300km/h on a highway in Gauteng has shocked the country. 

The motorist was seemingly on driving on the N1 south in Midrand.

The video, which starts with a speed of 243km/h on the dashboard, was shared on social media on Sunday.

The motorist goes on to clock 308km/h in what appears to be an Audi, before the video ends.

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said there was no fine for speeds of more than 160km/h, only a court appearance. 

“If the motorist fails to appear in court then a warrant of arrest will be authorised..

“There is a possibility that he will receive a notice through the post, because speed cameras are operated on different roads on a 24-hour basis,” Minnaar said.

Traffic and crash data provide numerous safety clues

SPONSORED | Crash data reveals that human error remains the highest contributing factor to crashes
News
2 weeks ago

Speeding driver blamed after three impala found dead in Kruger Park

The Kruger National Park has expressed its shock following the discovery of three dead impalas.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X