McLaren's new supercar achieves 403km/h - as promised

McLaren's new Speedtail has officially achieved 403km/h - as the factory promised it would when the car was first unveiled in November 2018.

The firm's chief test driver, Kenny Brack, recently took the new British supercar up to that speed at the space shuttle landing runway at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA - and he did it more than 30 times.

The high-speed tests concluded a programme carried out at several test facilities worldwide, including Idiada in Spain and Papenburg in Germany.

The Speedtail is the successor to the legendary F1 road car of the 1990s which was designed by SA-born Gordon Murray. It is McLaren’s ultimate roadcar, positioned above the 720S and even the extreme, track-focused Senna.

Hand-assembly of the Speedtail has now commenced at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK, with deliveries starting in February. As with the original McLaren F1, only 106 units of the Speedtail will be produced, all of which are already spoken for at a base price of R32.5m.