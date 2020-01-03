Expect wet, slippery roads as thunderstorms gather over parts of SA

Alerts were also posted for severe thunderstorms over the highveld and along the escarpment of Mpumalanga between 1pm and 11pm on Friday.

Similar conditions, including heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding, were also predicted over the central and eastern North West province and central and eastern parts of the Free State.

Large hail, damaging winds and downpours were expected over parts of uThukela, Amajuba, uMzinyathi and Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Automobile Association of SA offers the following tips for driving in wet weather:

• Ensure your windscreen and wipers are in good condition. If your wipers are not clearing the rain from the windscreen, have them replaced. Do it as a matter of urgency.

• Drive according to the conditions of the road, not the indicated speed limit. Driving 120km/h on a highway may be legal, but it may not necessarily be safe, particularly if heavy rain is diminishing the view of the road ahead.

• Do not attempt to cross low-lying bridges — even if you have crossed them in the past — as these may have since deteriorated.

• Check that your tyres are in good condition. If you have any doubts, have an expert inspect them and replace them if necessary. Driving with worn tyres in wet weather is dangerous for you and other road users.

• Maintain a safe following distance, especially on highways.

-TimesLIVE