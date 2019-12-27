Speeding driver blamed after three impala found dead in Kruger Park

The Kruger National Park has expressed its shock following the discovery of three dead impala.

The buck "seemed to be knocked down by a speeding vehicle," said park authorities on Friday.

"We call upon anyone who might have seen this incident to please come forward with information."

The speed limit in the Kruger is 50 km/h on tar roads and 40 km/h on gravel roads. Visitors to the park are routinely asked to be on the lookout while driving and to always give animals the right of way.