WATCH | Protea star Kagiso Rabada gets pranked in a wild 370Z ride
Protea cricket star Kagiso Rabada loves cars. He also loves speed. That’s why Nissan South Africa gave him a Nissan 370Z to drive.
KG was invited to join a special drifting academy day, in a Nissan 370Z. His fellow trainee was a "sheep farmer" from Free State who just couldn’t get it right. Or could he?
Turns out the "farmer" was professional driving instructor Jakes Jacobs, who took the cricket star on a wild ride.
Rev Up was there to film the action as KG was fast-bowled in a motorised prank. Watch the fun ensue.
