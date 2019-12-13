Cricket

WATCH | Protea star Kagiso Rabada gets pranked in a wild 370Z ride

By Motoring Reporter - 13 December 2019
Kagiso Rabada and the 'Free State farmer' go for a wild ride.
Protea cricket star Kagiso Rabada loves cars. He also loves speed. That’s why Nissan South Africa gave him a Nissan 370Z to drive.

KG was invited to join a special drifting academy day, in a Nissan 370Z. His fellow trainee was a "sheep farmer" from Free State who just couldn’t get it right. Or could he?

Turns out the "farmer" was professional driving instructor Jakes Jacobs, who took the cricket star on a wild ride.

Rev Up was there to film the action as KG was fast-bowled in a motorised prank. Watch the fun ensue.

