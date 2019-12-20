South Africa

Biker arrested for clocking 248km/h

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 December 2019 - 07:24
The man was arrested on December 12 on the R730 between Odendaalsrus and Welkom.
The man was arrested on December 12 on the R730 between Odendaalsrus and Welkom.
Image: 123RF/Le Moal Olivier

A 53-year-old man was arrested after he clocked 248km/h on his Suzuki motorbike in the Free State, provincial traffic authorities said on Friday.

Spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said the man was arrested on December 12 on the R730 between Odendaalsrus and Welkom.

Mophethe said he was clocking more than 200km/h in a 100km/h speed limit zone.

The man was charged with exceeding the speed limit, reckless driving and driving without a valid driving licence for the motorbike.

“The department is not backing down on clamping lawlessness in the province. Road users who do not respect and abide by the rules of the road will know no mercy,” Mophethe warned.

WATCH | Quad biker arrested for assaulting elderly man

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for beating up an elderly Port Elizabeth man in what appears to be a road rage attack over the weekend.
News
7 months ago

Taxi driver confronted by angry motorcyclist found guilty

A minibus taxi driver who caused a stir on social media in October after driving into oncoming traffic to avoid peak-hour congestion was found guilty ...
News
1 year ago

Bakkie driver arrested for second Bloemfontein biker hit-and-run

Free State police have arrested a 42-year-old man suspected of hitting a motorcyclist in hit-and-run in Bloemfontein‚ Free State.
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X