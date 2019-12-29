End of the line for the last-generation Porsche 911

It’s been a year since Porsche launched its eighth generation 911, known as the 992, but the seventh generation 991 was still being produced in certain variants.

Now the final 991, a Speedster variant, has left the production line, ending a run that saw the car becoming the most successful generation of Porsche’s iconic rear-engined sports car, with 233,540 units produced.

The 991 generation was launched in 2011 as one of the biggest development steps in the history of the 911, which made its debut in 1963 as a replacement for the 356.

Nearly 90 percent of all components on the 991 were newly designed, and thanks to a lightweight body made of an innovative aluminium-steel composite, it was the first time that a new 911 weighed less than its predecessor.