WATCH | First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery

SA Breweries' (SAB's) and AB InBev’s renewable-energy campaign has launched the first electric truck on SA shores.

The truck, known as the Fuso E-canter, is charged using renewable energy generated at SAB. The launch and demonstration took place on January 16 in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

The vehicle has a battery capacity of 82.8 kWh and can operate for between 100km and 120km from a single charge. The five-ton truck is the first of its kind in the world and is already operating in Portugal, Germany and Japan.