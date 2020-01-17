Devi Sankaree Govender bows out after 18 years on 'Carte Blanche'
After 18 years on Carte Blanche, investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender will bid farewell to the show on January 26.
M-Net announced on Thursday that the esteemed journalist said she would be exploring new career opportunities.
“Working on Carte Blanche has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It led me into the hearts, minds and homes of our people,” Govender said.
“It allowed me to ask tough questions in my own, straightforward style and I worked with the best in the business — individuals who are passionate about the show and our country, and who often put their lives on the line to give our viewers the right to see it all.
“My fondest memories of the show will always be tied to pinning down the bad guys. That’s what I do best. But I also loved the celebrity interviews. Lionel Richie brought out the 1980s schoolgirl in me when I got to show off my toneless singing voice.”
Carte Blanche said it will be celebrating Govender's immense contribution to the show during the broadcast.
“As this chapter in Devi’s life journey closes, we would like to express our gratitude for the zest and passion she brought to Carte Blanche, our channel and the M-Net family,” said M-Net channels director Jan du Plessis.
“With her trademark dynamite Carte Blanche probes, Devi has made an immeasurable impact on our society as a whole. We will miss her presence on our iconic Sunday night line-up, but wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”
Taking to social media, avid watchers of the show said Sundays will never be the same again.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions.
It's only real if Devi Sankaree Govender interviews you. pic.twitter.com/EdCdMSbU5j— Jatin Chavda 贾霆 (@Jatin92) January 16, 2020
Will be missing @Devi_HQ on @carteblanchetv. What an exceptional journalist! Wishing her everything of the best for her future ventures. https://t.co/nxG0fy6nZp— Peter Pentz (@PeterPentz1) January 16, 2020
