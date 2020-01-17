Devi Sankaree Govender bows out after 18 years on 'Carte Blanche'

After 18 years on Carte Blanche, investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender will bid farewell to the show on January 26.

M-Net announced on Thursday that the esteemed journalist said she would be exploring new career opportunities.

“Working on Carte Blanche has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. It led me into the hearts, minds and homes of our people,” Govender said.

“It allowed me to ask tough questions in my own, straightforward style and I worked with the best in the business — individuals who are passionate about the show and our country, and who often put their lives on the line to give our viewers the right to see it all.

“My fondest memories of the show will always be tied to pinning down the bad guys. That’s what I do best. But I also loved the celebrity interviews. Lionel Richie brought out the 1980s schoolgirl in me when I got to show off my toneless singing voice.”