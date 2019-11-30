Fun experience test driving the new Renault Kwid

When it comes to purchasing your first car, affordability usually trumps all needs; things like air conditioner and bluetooth connections are seen as a luxury.

I guess that is why the new Renault Kwid topped the Twitter trends when influencers who were invited to the car launch last Friday in Johannesburg started raving about it.

Gastor Serumula of Israael Media made sure that guests were treated to an adventure filled day, starting with being fetched and driven to the first venue; Renault headquarters in Bedfordview.

Upon arrival, we were served breakfast and taken through a presentation of what the car has to offer. I was very impressed by the fact that the Kwid Climber came with so many cool features at a price tag of R174 900.

These include a rear view camera, air-con, front electric windows, touchscreen unit featuring satellite navigation, USB/Aux input and Bluetooth connectivity among other things. I mean I wish my first car had all those.