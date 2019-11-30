Fun experience test driving the new Renault Kwid
When it comes to purchasing your first car, affordability usually trumps all needs; things like air conditioner and bluetooth connections are seen as a luxury.
I guess that is why the new Renault Kwid topped the Twitter trends when influencers who were invited to the car launch last Friday in Johannesburg started raving about it.
Gastor Serumula of Israael Media made sure that guests were treated to an adventure filled day, starting with being fetched and driven to the first venue; Renault headquarters in Bedfordview.
Upon arrival, we were served breakfast and taken through a presentation of what the car has to offer. I was very impressed by the fact that the Kwid Climber came with so many cool features at a price tag of R174 900.
These include a rear view camera, air-con, front electric windows, touchscreen unit featuring satellite navigation, USB/Aux input and Bluetooth connectivity among other things. I mean I wish my first car had all those.
We were then given the chance to test drive these beauties in Joburg traffic and see if they were worth the hype. I could get all technical and pretend to know car jargon but I prefer to just give my honest opinion.
For a first time buy competing with the likes of the Datsun Go, Hyndai Atos, and Kia Picanto, the Kwid is quiet impressive. It is attractive, has all the right features and drives smoothly.
However I wouldn’t recommend it for experienced drivers who have driven more powerful cars, trying to go uphill or to overtake in a 1.0-litre car can be an infuriating process. It also feels a bit light.
The next stop for us was in Randbrug for some go-kart racing. This was a fun exercise although my chosen team ended up losing.
The day ended with a scrumptious lunch at a Fourways restaurant.
All in all, it was an informative experience being introduced to a brand new car to hit the SA markets that is sure to hit all the right spots with your first time drivers.
Renault’s marketing and communications VP, Jesus Boveda shares tips on what every first time car buyer should consider before making that big commitment.
- Be sure you like the car
- Make sure you can afford the car. It’s very important that the running costs are low; like the cost of insurance, the fuel consumption…etc
- The car must meet your needs. The car needs of a mother differ from those of student.
- It has to have the right equipment. For example, if you are always connected to your phone you need to make sure that your car has a charger, if you are in a hot country like South Africa you will need to have aircon. Choose what is important for you.
