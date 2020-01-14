Work at last after six years of mahala pay

A Mpumalanga teacher who has raked in around R2m in salary while sitting at home is set to return to the classroom for the first time in six years.

Ndifelani Ligege, 42, was a teacher at Umlambo Combined School in Amsterdam (near eSwatini border) before a big fallout with the school's principal and the school governing body (SGB) started after he reported a case of corruption.

He claims to have uncovered that his school was paying a ghost teacher.

This led to a lengthy stand-off which saw Ligege expelled from work in December 2014 for alleged poor performance but he was reinstated in January 2015. However, he was not allowed to enter the school's premises by some of his former colleagues who were serving in the SGB.

Ligege told Sowetan that he got wind of plans to place him in another school this week.

Yesterday marked the beginning of his sixth year of earning a salary from department of education without lifting a finger.

"I can relocate to another school if I so wish, but moving to another school may have negative implications. This may mean that I admit guilt of false accusations laid by SGB who were incited by the principal to expel me," Ligege told Sowetan.

He said his main worry was that this "may create a bad precedent because when other teachers raise issues related to corruption and maladministration at school, principals will influence the SGB to expel such an educator".