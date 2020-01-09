Tribute to a loving mom and teacher
I would like to pay a tribute to an outstanding woman - my mother. She passed away in my arms on January 2, just a day after we ushered in 2020, at Frere Hospital.
I thank her for the role she played in uplifting my community of Vinindwa location in Dutywa.
Mrs Thandiwe Nolubabalo Sidali spearheaded the formation of a pre-school when it was still not fashionable in 1995, just a year after the dawn of democracy.
The pre-school she established never received any funding nor support from the government or private sector, but she kept going and produced many graduates.
During her days as a student at Lovedale College, she participated in student politics and it's where she joined the ANC, whose membership she held until her last day.
Being her first born of nine children, I saw how she raised me and my younger siblings and she deserves to be celebrated for the role she played in encouraging early childhood education for other children in the community.
As a way of honouring her contribution, I am calling on Vinindwa community and department of education MEC Fundile Gade as well as Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane to build a modern preschool and name it after her. May her loving soul rest in eternal peace and I thank her for being a loving mother and teacher.
Viwe Sidali,Duncan Village
