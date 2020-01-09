Tribute to a loving mom and teacher

I would like to pay a tribute to an outstanding woman - my mother. She passed away in my arms on January 2, just a day after we ushered in 2020, at Frere Hospital.

I thank her for the role she played in uplifting my community of Vinindwa location in Dutywa.

Mrs Thandiwe Nolubabalo Sidali spearheaded the formation of a pre-school when it was still not fashionable in 1995, just a year after the dawn of democracy.

The pre-school she established never received any funding nor support from the government or private sector, but she kept going and produced many graduates.