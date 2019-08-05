Names of fallen Joburg firefighters inscribed on new fire trucks in their honour
In an attempt to honour firefighters who died during a deadly CBD blaze in 2018, the City of Johannesburg said their names would be inscribed onto 40 new fire engines.
The city's MMC for safety, Micheal Sun, made the announcement on Monday after visiting an assembly plant in Olifantsfontein, near Midrand - one of the five plants where 40 new fire engines will be built.
The under-construction vehicles are expected to be completed within three months.
"In honour of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others, these vehicles will be named after fallen firefighters, with their name inscribed onto the new engines," said Sun.
He said the project was about more than just the assembly of fire engines, but the building of vital equipment that would save residents’ lives and properties.
"Our residents don’t just see a fire engine; they see hope and relief," he said.
As part of the first phase of the city’s new fire engine replacement programme, Sun said R216m had been paid to a supplier for these and a range of other fire emergency vehicles.
These include one with a telescopic ladder, 15 grass firefighting vehicles (known as skid units), two major pumpers, seven light rapid rescue vehicles, one hydraulic platform, two level-2 command vehicles, two industrial pumpers, five heavy-duty rear-mounted pumpers, four water tankers and a heavy-duty hazardous materials (hazmat) vehicle.
Sun expressed confidence at the suppliers ability to deliver on the huge task. "The service provider is a local specialised vehicle builder established 52 years ago and has vast experience and resources in building and assembling purpose-built vehicles such as fire engines," he said.
To ensure that everything was on track, Sun said after the procurement process was completed and the purchase order placed, he inspected the assembly plant and found production to be on schedule, confirming that the city would receive the new fire engines within the three months.
"The procurement of these fire engines are of utmost importance as our residents’ lives and properties depend on the efficient service of our emergency management services. I will therefore conduct regular oversight to ensure that production is on track for speedy and efficient delivery.
"It is important that we always remember those that have given their lives for the protection of others - especially as we are finally able to replace the fleet of aged fire engines in Johannesburg," added Sun.