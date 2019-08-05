Names of fallen Joburg firefighters inscribed on new fire trucks in their honour

In an attempt to honour firefighters who died during a deadly CBD blaze in 2018, the City of Johannesburg said their names would be inscribed onto 40 new fire engines.

The city's MMC for safety, Micheal Sun, made the announcement on Monday after visiting an assembly plant in Olifantsfontein, near Midrand - one of the five plants where 40 new fire engines will be built.

The under-construction vehicles are expected to be completed within three months.

"In honour of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others, these vehicles will be named after fallen firefighters, with their name inscribed onto the new engines," said Sun.