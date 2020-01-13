Revealed: Which vehicles achieved the best resale in 2019

In the SA motor industry, the Volkswagen Tiguan was the big winner in the 2019 resale value stakes, according to a True Price study.

“We decided to analyse which 2018 model year vehicles achieved the best resale value (measured against original list price) during 2019,” said Darryl Jacobson, MD of True Price. “This has never been done before in South Africa.”

True Price is able to produce this data because its team attends bank repossession auctions throughout the year to document the prices achieved. The values of thousands of auction vehicles are used to provide motorists with free vehicle evaluations.

It is this data the True Price team examined to come up with the list of the top 10 resale value winners for the 2019 calendar year. All vehicles had done a maximum of 60,000km.

Volkswagen is the biggest winner, with three vehicles in the top 10. Toyota and Kia also perform admirably, with two vehicles in the top 10.

Hyundai, Renault and Isuzu each have one vehicle on the list.

Here is the complete list, with the resale value percentage after one year noted in brackets:

1. Volkswagen Tiguan (87.07%)

According to Jacobson, the Tiguan’s victory would not be unexpected to anyone who attends bank repossession auctions. “It has been incredible to see the rise in popularity of this sports utility vehicle (SUV) over the past 12 months. We’re seeing bidding like never before. It’s extremely popular with all age groups. This family-focused SUV boasts a spacious interior and faultless build quality. It is a brilliant car for soccer moms,” he noted.

2. Kia Picanto (81.27%)

Jacobson said the Picanto is a real hit with first-time buyers who are in need of an economical city car. “Kia is a brand that has grown in reputation and stature, globally and here in South Africa. This is proven by the JD Power 2019 Initial Quality Study, which ranked Genesis, Kia and Hyundai highest for the second straight year. Here in South Africa, Kia vehicles are also considered to be real quality acts. With its attractive styling and funky colours, the Picanto is always a sure winner on auctions,” he said.

3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo (80.42%)

SA’s best-selling passenger vehicle, the Polo Vivo remains the hatch of choice when SA motorists are shopping for an affordable vehicle. “It has an appealing pricetag, it’s a well-spec’d vehicle and it comes with the Volkswagen quality stamp of approval. It is an all-time favourite on the auction floor, with the traders knowing they can easily sell the vehicle,” Jacobson pointed out.

4. Volkswagen Golf (80.06%)

The most successful European car for more than four decades, the Golf has been a firm favourite with South Africans and Europeans for many years. A new one (the eighth Golf) will come to SA this year. “Volkswagen has promised that it will be digitalised, connected and intuitive to operate. We clearly have a lot to look forward to. But right here and now in South Africa, the current Golf remains much loved. Buyers feel confident with the Volkswagen brand and the Golf nameplate, which is a sure bet when it comes to reliability,” said Jacobson.