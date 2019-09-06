Families of 3 deceased firefighters need closure

The City of Johannesburg says it needs more time to consult on the contents of a "sensitive report" into the cause of fire at the Bank of Lisbon building in the city centre last year.

The city was responding to complaints by relatives of firefighters who perished when the building caught fire, that they had been kept in the dark and are unable to find closure.

"Sensitive reports . need to be run through stakeholders . please give me some time to engage internal stakeholders on it . I must discuss it with my own executive, take it to council and then it can be given to the families before being released to the public," said Johannesburg city manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni.

He said he has had the report for less than a week.

The family of one of the three firefighters who died in the building told Sowetan they were struggling to find closure as promises made to them were yet to be fulfilled.

Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died a year ago at the Bank of Lisbon building during the fire that burnt for three days, causing havoc for the city and provincial government.