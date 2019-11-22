Grief over fallen firefighters days before Bank of Lisbon implosion

Just days before the Bank of Lisbon building in the Johannesburg city centre is brought crumbling down, grief has been brought back to the surface as some firefighters recall the loss of their colleagues in a blaze.

Three firefighters died when the building caught fire last year.

On Wednesday, the City of Johannesburg announced that the building would be demolished on Sunday.

One of the three dead firefighters' colleagues, who asked not to be named, said those who were affected by the fire were not informed about the implosion of the building.

“Apparently the Lisbon Bank is being blown up on Sunday. Sadly those of us affected and whose lives changed forever that day have not been informed. I find this crude, disrespectful and distasteful,” she wrote.

She said a number of firefighters were suffering from mental health problems since the incident, which the City of Johannesburg has not done anything about.

“More than one year later, we still do not have the report that was promised. Many of us would like to have walked up the building for the last time, to the spots our brothers died, to where our brothers and sister were trapped, terrified they were about to die, burnt alive, calling loved ones to say goodbye.