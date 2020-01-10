Woman found murdered in veld in Eastern Cape

A 31-year-old woman was found murdered in open veld in a village outside Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape on Thursday, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the woman was last seen by her parents on Wednesday evening.

She was discovered dead at about 9am on Thursday.

Manatha said she had injuries to her upper body.

The motive for the murder was not known.

No arrests have been made and a murder case has been opened.