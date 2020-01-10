Entertainment

Nandi Mbatha glams up for the races

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 10 January 2020 - 14:20
Nandi Mbatha will be dressed by Quiteria Kekana. /FlashedBySanele
Nandi Mbatha will be dressed by Quiteria Kekana. /FlashedBySanele

Isithembiso actress Nandi Mbatha is one of the celebrities expected to light up the star-studded L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing Festival tomorrow at the Kenilworth Racecourse, in Cape Town.

Mbatha will be dressed by fashion designer Quiteria Kekana, who will also dress starlets Tessa Twala and Kamo Modisakeng in creations from his latest collection. Other stars expected to attend the 159th Queen's Plate include Blue Mbombo, Kefilwe Mabote, Mihlali Ndamesa, Luthando "LootLove" Shosha and Tellaman.

The fashion theme for this year's event is blue and white, with attendees encouraged to embrace local designers.

"The Queen's Plate is a historic event representing class and elegance. The range is an exaggerated form of luxury; it is about the girls owning who they are, and their beauty," Kekana said.

From Mandisa Mfeka to Zozibini Tunzi - Five women who slayed 2019

2019 was nothing short of women domination as Saray Khumalo, Zozibini Tunzi, Bonang Matheba, Naledi Chirwa and Mandisa Mfeka broke boundaries in ...
Good Life
1 week ago

From fashion wins to giving birth: Linda Mtoba slays 2019

From being the talk of the town on several occasions to entering her journey into motherhood, actress Linda Mtoba has had an eventful year.
Entertainment
2 weeks ago

IN PICTURES | A touch of Madiba at Durban July

Late former statesman Nelson Mandela made an appearance at the Vodacom Durban July on Saturday - on the back of an eye-catching fashion design, that ...
Entertainment
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis
X