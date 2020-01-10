Nandi Mbatha glams up for the races

Isithembiso actress Nandi Mbatha is one of the celebrities expected to light up the star-studded L'Ormarins Queen's Plate Racing Festival tomorrow at the Kenilworth Racecourse, in Cape Town.

Mbatha will be dressed by fashion designer Quiteria Kekana, who will also dress starlets Tessa Twala and Kamo Modisakeng in creations from his latest collection. Other stars expected to attend the 159th Queen's Plate include Blue Mbombo, Kefilwe Mabote, Mihlali Ndamesa, Luthando "LootLove" Shosha and Tellaman.

The fashion theme for this year's event is blue and white, with attendees encouraged to embrace local designers.

"The Queen's Plate is a historic event representing class and elegance. The range is an exaggerated form of luxury; it is about the girls owning who they are, and their beauty," Kekana said.