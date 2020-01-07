Student funder NSFAS sees a surge in applications for subsidies

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has received a sharp rise in first- time applications, with eight out of every 10 would-be students wanting to study at a university.

Just under 50% of applications have been received from social-grant beneficiaries.

The high number of students being funded by government is also evident at school level. Of the more than 790,000 matriculants awaiting their results this week, 596,720 received social grants, according to the social development department statement issued this week.

In its statement, NSFAS cited an extensive outreach campaign, which saw its officials reaching out to applicants in small towns and rural areas, as contributing to the increased number of applications it received for the 2020 academic year.

NSFAS said it had received a record number of 543,268 first-time applications (previous year 428,929) by the closing date.

"The personal details and social welfare status of all applications have been validated with the departments of home affairs and social development. This is a major improvement in NSFAS administration as communication of a funding decision prior to the commencement of the academic year will allow students to enrol at tertiary institutions without having to pay upfront registration fees," the scheme said.