Blind pupil ecstatic to be invited to minister's breakfast for top matric achievers

It was hardwork and dedication that saw Tiyani Mbendzani through despite the challenges he faced.

Mbendzani, 19, who did grade 12 at Rivoni School for the Blind In Limpopo, was one of the 33 matric top achievers invited to a meet-and-greet breakfast with basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday.

Mbendzani lost his eyesight when he was in grade 5.

"I was firstly affected by the cataract and I would sit in front of the chalkboard. Other kids used to call me names but I was not bothered because I knew I had better plans for my future. As the time passed, I completely lost my eyesight and had to drop out of the normal school to enrol in a school for the blind," Mbendzani said.