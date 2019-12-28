Thousands to attend controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's New Year's Eve service

Thousands of people are expected to converge on Johannesburg's FNB stadium on New Year's Eve to attend controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's annual crossover service.

According to a statement by Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church on Saturday, the event is expected to draw over 30,000 people from more than 30 countries, who will join about 90,000 local church members.

“The Crossover Service is an annual event where church members and followers converge to end a year and begin another one together, united in prayer. The event is held at such venues as determined from time to time.

“This year’s Crossover Service — dubbed the ‘Night of God’s Open Hands’ — is set to replicate the mammoth attendance that has characterised the event over the years,” the statement reads.