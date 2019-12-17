'How dare we judge Naledi Chirwa because she chooses to subscribe to a deity?'

Okay, let me cut to the chase, I watched the video of EFF MP Naledi Chirwa attending Shepard Bushiri’s Church.

Yes the blurry one where she is being prayed for and prophesied over and responds: “I receive Papa”.

The same footage where she is seen falling (as one does in charismatic churches). The clip about which she was mocked and ridiculed this past weekend, yep, that one.

A part of me wished I hadn’t watched it actually, it somehow felt like an invasion of her privacy. Maybe it’s because I too have had sacred moments in holy temples, in full view of the cameras. I remember hoping and praying that God would not only hear my prayers but also protect me from the spotlight in my time of weakness.

To be honest, I don't know why churches record people worshiping, weeping or praying. No consent required. Boom you’re on TV. It’s rather unsettling.

Maybe churches figure that those who have nothing to hide, hide nothing. Why else would one not want to be seen on TV, right?

Wrong, some people are in sensitive positions and such things must be managed carefully.

Perhaps the videos serve as an advert of some sort: “Come to such and such a church, you see, here we have a whole Public Protector lifting up holy hands or Member of Parliament slain in the spirit”.