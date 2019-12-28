Finger injury rules Aiden Markram out of Test series against England

SA’s opening batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England after sustaining a finger injury.

Markram‚ who has only scored 22 runs in his two Boxing Day Test innings‚ sustained a fracture to his fourth left finger which requires surgery.

He is expected to be out of action for about six weeks and is scheduled to go under the knife early next week.

The injury took place during day two of the Test match that is currently underway at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Cricket South Africa chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra confirmed the news on Saturday.

“Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger‚” Manjra said in a statement.